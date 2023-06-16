North Lethbridge streets closed for repairs starting Monday

A couple of locations in north Lethbridge will be closed Monday for paving and intersection repair.

The northbound lanes on 28 Street North will be closed between 12 Avenue and 14 Avenue North. Also, 13 Avenue North will be closed between 28 and 29 Street North.

The city anticipates that work on both will be completed by July 11, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area and follow posted detours.