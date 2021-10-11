North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closed
An exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
According to the Manitoba government, the off-ramp that connects northbound Provincial Trunk Highway 101 (North Perimeter Highway) to Provincial Trunk Highway 190 (Centreport Canada Way) will be closed overnight this week.
The first closure of exit 45 will begin on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m. the next morning. This same schedule will continue every evening until the last closure on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. until Oct. 17 at 6 a.m.
The alternate exit for this closure is exit 50 at Provincial Road 221.
The province notes that the diamond grinding process on the concrete will make for an easier ride with better traction.
