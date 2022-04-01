North Perth resident charged after allegedly assaulting OPP officer

Police have charged a 20-year-old North Perth resident after an OPP officer was allegedly assaulted.

On March 20, an officer was called to a residence on Road 176 and was interacting with a person when the alleged assault occurred.

Police say the accused also damaged a police cruiser following the arrest.

The accused is charged with assaulting a peace officer and mischief over $5000 and will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.