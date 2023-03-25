North Perth resident loses thousands in fraud incident
Perth County OPP would like to remind the public that fraudsters and scammers are still extremely active and are employing various techniques to steal your hard-earned money.
On March 20, Perth OPP began a fraud investigation. Police said individual had reported being a victim of fraud between October 24, 2022, and February 17, 2023.
Police said the victim received a phone call from a person who identified themselves as an employee of "Mega Millions Winners Circle".
The victim was allegedly told they had won $4.2 million dollars and a Mercedes car from subscribing to a magazine. Police add the victim was told they would have to pay taxes on the winnings to receive payment. The suspect told the victim they would transfer money to their account to pay the taxes, so the victim wouldn't be out any money.
Over the course of this incident, police say the North Perth resident lost over $25,000.
The investigation is continuing.
