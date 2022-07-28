North Point Douglas fires sends one person to hospital

One person was sent to the hospital on Wednesday night following a fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

At 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a fire at a multi-family home in the 100 block of Austin Street North.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home and launched an interior attack. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Everyone inside the structure got out before firefighters got to the scene.

Paramedics assessed one person, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Firefighters found two cats inside the multi-family home and brought them to safety.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the fire was contained to the suite where it originated. The city’s Emergency Social Services helped the residents from this suite find temporary accommodations, while all the other residents were able to return home once the building was ventilated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.