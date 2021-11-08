North Portal border crossing welcomes travellers back

Vaccinated travellers are able to cross from Saskatchewan into North Dakota at the North Portal border crossing.

On Monday it was announced vaccinated Canadians were once again allowed to cross into the U.S through land borders.

“We’ve got a few people in North Portal who have family in Portal. So, I know everybody's going to be excited for it to be a little easier to see each other,” Kaylah Turner, Mayor of North Portal said Monday.

The border town has been quiet during the pandemic with only essential workers being able to pass through.

“We've been pretty lucky we have a few spots where our borders connect, that we have been able to meet up with each other and stay on our sides of the line with the nice weather,” Turner said.

“So for people to actually be able to physically come over, just in time for Christmas, I think everybody's gonna be pretty excited about it.”

The main business in the town is the Duty Free Shop. With much of their business being tied to the border being open, staff are hopeful once travellers understand the new rules business will pick up.

“I think it's gonna be a little slow until people realize what actually is involved going down. Not we don't know all the answers yet. What happens like going down is different than coming back and we haven't heard what happens when you come back,’ Val Voth, a sales associate at the North Portal Duty Free said.

Staff emphasize to keep the store open, more people will have to stop in.

“I mean it's quite quiet right now it's just a few want to get down south before the bad weather and some that haven't seen their grandchildren or family for a while,’ Voth said.

Canadians heading into the states are required to be fully vaccinated and will need to show proof. Getting back into Canada will require a molecular COVID-19 test.