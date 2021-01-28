Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed the death of a 20-year-old man from North Preston, N.S. has been ruled a homicide, following a shooting in the community early Wednesday moring.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in North Preston.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot near the areas of Clarence St. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died as a result of his injuries.

The man's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Medical Examiner.

Police say a second report of shots fired from Alex Ln. is being investigated. It is not known whether the incidents are related.

RCMP initially warned the public to remain in their residences and to stay away from the area, but have since said that is not required.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.