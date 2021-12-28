North Preston, N.S. man facing charges connected to stolen handgun: RCMP
A 27-year-old North Preston, N.S. man is facing 11 charges, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
On Sunday, Halifax District RCMP received a report of suspicious activity involving firearms in the Dartmouth area. Police say, upon further investigation, the report led officers to attempt a traffic stop, where a passenger fled from the vehicle and into a residence.
“Police negotiated the man into custody a short time later and obtained court authorization to search the residence on Monday morning,” reads a news release from Nova Scotia RCMP.
Police say a loaded, stolen handgun was located inside the home.
The 27-year-old man is in custody and scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges including:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon or device knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Contravenes a regulation to store, handle, transport, ship, display firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of property obtained by crime and
- Two counts of failure to comply with release order
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).