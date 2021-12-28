iHeartRadio

North Preston, N.S. man facing charges connected to stolen handgun: RCMP

A 27-year-old North Preston, N.S. man is facing 11 charges, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

On Sunday, Halifax District RCMP received a report of suspicious activity involving firearms in the Dartmouth area. Police say, upon further investigation, the report led officers to attempt a traffic stop, where a passenger fled from the vehicle and into a residence.

“Police negotiated the man into custody a short time later and obtained court authorization to search the residence on Monday morning,” reads a news release from Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say a loaded, stolen handgun was located inside the home.

The 27-year-old man is in custody and scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges including:

  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon or device knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Contravenes a regulation to store, handle, transport, ship, display firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Possession of property obtained by crime and
  • Two counts of failure to comply with release order

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

