North Regina Little League team advances to next round in World Series
The North Regina Little League team representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS) advanced to the next round in the tournament after winning against the Czech Republic.
On Saturday afternoon, Team Canada won 3-0 against the Czech Republic during the event in Williamsport, Pa, the first ever win by the North Regina team at the event.
North Regina last represented Canada at the LLWS in 2002 but lost all three games. Team Canada has yet to win a championship at the LLWS.
Team Canada will now play against Mexico on Sunday at 11 a.m. CST.
The LLWS features 20 teams in two brackets, with the two finalists playing on Aug. 27 for the championship.
The LLWS began on Aug. 16 and will wrap up on Aug. 27.
The team is made up of head coach Cole Warken, and assistant coaches, Cole Paquin and Kyle Carson.
The players include Braeden McQueen, Bryden Nernberg, Creeson Malbeuf, Dylan Leach, Jackson Bilboe, Jaxon Weir, Kanyn Junior, Nash Tomchuk, Nickson Hjelsing, Pierce Sorrell, Tate Sexsmith, and Treyten Mandziuk.
