North Saanich going ahead with Halloween bonfire after recent rains

With a long, dry summer and drought conditions, many municipalities have opted out of doing community bonfires for Halloween this year, despite the recent rainfall.

North Saanich, though, is still going ahead with plans for its Halloween night event.

The change in weather was the deciding factor to go ahead as planned.

“It’s been a dry fall, as we all know,” says North Saanich Fire Chief John Trelford. “We got plenty of precipitation in the last week, with more to come before Monday.”

Donated wood pallets are piling up at the North Saanich Fire Department on Wain Road as firefighters, community volunteers and local business come together in an effort to delight more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31.

The event will include a bonfire, fireworks, tasty treats and beverages.

“There is no cost to the event,” says Trelford. “If you want hotdogs, hot chocolate, coffee, stuff like that, it’s by donation and all donations go to CFAX Santa’s Anonymous.”

According to the chief, people from across the region have been calling and asking if the event is still a go.

“There’s a bit of a buzz going on around this,” he says. “I think people are getting excited about it.”

The bonfire gets underway around 4:30 p.m., with fireworks expected to begin around 7:15 to 7:30 p.m.

There is only roadside parking available along Wain Road and West Saanich Road. The fire hall parking lot will be closed off to traffic.

People are encouraged to watch out for their young children when parking on the road, as there will be a lot of traffic in the area. Flashlights or some kind of illumination is suggested while walking on the road.

“It is absolutely a community event,” says Trelford. “In fact, it’s probably one of the biggest gatherings in North Saanich of the year, all other communities, of course, are invited.”

The last time the community Halloween bonfire was held was 2019.

For more information, visit the North Saanich Fire Hall Facebook page, which also has tips on Halloween safety.