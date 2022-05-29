North Saanich stabbing sends 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times inside a home in North Saanich Friday evening, according to local RCMP.

The Sidney/North Saanich detachment said in a news release that its officers were called to the home in the 10000 block of Derrick Road after receiving a 911 call reporting multiple people seriously injured.

When they arrived, officers "forcibly entered the residence," locating the three stabbing victims, as well as the man believed to be responsible for the attack, police said.

The victims were taken to hospital in "serious but stable condition," police said, adding that they are expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested "without incident," and Mounties said he and the victims know each other. Police believe the attack was an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

“Responding officers relied on their training and de-escalation skills to take this very agitated and violent individual into custody," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez, media liaison for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, in the release.

"I am grateful that all first responders acted in a professional manner to bring this very volatile situation to a safe end."

The suspect was held in custody following the arrest, pending court proceedings, RCMP said.