North Shore Challenge returns to Elliot Lake

The annual North Shore Challenge Drag Race is back.

Elliot Lake CAO Daniel Gagnon said that after missing two years because of the pandemic, it is great to be back.

“We had a 20-year anniversary and then, of course, the pandemic, so this feels good to get back," Gagnon said.

"I can just sense the vibe with the drivers -- the drivers have been clamoring to get some track time.”

Hosted at the Elliot Lake Airport dragway, the competition is a 1/8 mile drag race with racers of all ages and skill levels.

“We always have about 300 to 350 racers through various classes from street to super pro, so it's quite the diverse sort of on-track entertainment," Gagnon said.

"We have the military coming with the modern sophisticated piece of machinery they’re going to be having on display, so that’s interesting, value-added. We’ve got water gun fights for the kids and vendors, of course. So it should be a lot of fun for race enthusiasts and for families coming out."

The event runs until Sunday.

“(Saturday) is the jam-packed day, with a lot of racing," he said.

"We have the mayor's challenge, where the mayor takes on the deputy mayor -- in this case of Blind River -- to see who’s got the best and heaviest foot. And then Sunday we have more racing, as well. That’s where the heats get more intense and that’s where there’s a bigger prize on Sunday."

For tickets and information on the shuttle bus available, click here.