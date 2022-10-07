North Shore Rescue approved for night hoist rescues, in life or death situations

Volunteers with North Shore Rescue can now perform helicopter rescues in the dark, if someone’s life depends on it.

In a statement to CTV News Friday, Emergency Management BC said it was working with North Shore Rescue on a “night hoisting trial” and details would be released at a later date. But starting immediately “should a life-and-death situation arise while the trial is being developed, and where alternate means of rescue may lead to unfavourable outcomes, North Shore Rescue is allowed to undertake night hoisting operations,” the statement reads.

Under provincial guidelines, hoisting operations using night vision technology can only be carried out by military aircraft, even though North Shore Rescue has full training and certification from Transport Canada, the federal regulator.

Jim Loree with North Shore Rescue said his team is excited.

“We have it like, right now, which is awesome. If we need it tonight, we’ll do it tonight,” he said. “This isn’t just for North Shore Rescue, we can support the other 78 teams in the province with this tool, potentially.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.