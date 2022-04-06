North shore towns meet as 'major crisis' looms over doctor shortage

Two north shore municipalities facing the possibility of losing their physicians held a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

Thessalon and Bruce Mines are trying to find a deal with the province before April 18, the deadline when physician coverage will no longer be available in both communities.

"The North Shore Health Network does not employ the physicians or control any aspect of their contracts," said Melanie Kubatlija, spokesperson for the North Shore Health Network.

"Each site has a separate contract with physicians and they are site-specific, so we are not able to force physicians to cover an alternate site."

Temporary fill-in service providers will continue to provide service after the deadline to ensure emergency rooms don't have to close.

If they can't fill those slots however, there could be instances where hospitals are left without coverage for a period of time.

"There's really no positives, as we went from four doctors allocated, to two, now on April 18, we will have zero doctors," said Thessalon mayor Bill Rosenberg.

"Doctor shortage? It's not doctor shortage anymore, it's a major crisis."

Rosenberg said the meeting was called to ease concerns from residents in both communities.

"The clinics are still going to stay open, the emergency, a big shout out to Sault Area Hospital that has managed to keep our emergency department open," he said.

"But am I hopeful we'll find a deal? No."