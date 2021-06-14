North Sydney, N.S. man charged in 2020 murder

A 40-year-old man from North Sydney, N.S. has been charged in connection with a murder in the community in September 2020.

Stephen Michael Bishop, 40, of North Sydney is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday to face a charge of second degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Thomas Bradley.

Cape Breton Regional Police say officers originally responded to a reported assault at a residence on Brook Street in North Sydney in the early morning hours of September 3, 2020.

The male victim, 60-year-old Robert Bradley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The N.S. Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed the cause of death was homicide.

Police say after an extensive investigation, Bishop was arrested Thursday night in North Sydney, and remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre on Friday.