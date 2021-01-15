A North Sydney, N.S. man has been charged with possession with of child pornography after police searched a residence last October.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they received information that led them to search a residence in North Sydney on Oct. 29, 2020, where they seized computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

After analysis and investigation, police charged 44-year-old John Michael Day of North Sydney with possession of child pornography.

Day was released from custody on a promise to appear in court with strict conditions including restrictions on Internet access, contact with persons under age 16 and attendance at places (such as pools, parks, school grounds) where persons under age 16 would gather.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on March 1.

Anyone with information about suspected offences of child pornography or child internet luring is asked to contact police or use Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.