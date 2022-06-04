North Vancouver assault leaves man with 'significant slash wounds: RCMP

A man was left with "significant slash wounds" after an apparent attack at the SeaBus terminal in North Vancouver, and two teens were arrested after being found with machetes.

The North Vancouver RCMP is appealing for witnesses to further their investigation into the June 1 incident, according to a statement issued Friday.

Police say they were called to the Lonsdale Quay area around 9:15 p.m. for reports of an "altercation" when they found a seriously injured 26-year-old man.

"An officer immediately rendered emergency first aid, applied a police tourniquet, and called for paramedics," a media release says.

"Police learned the altercation involved a group of four to five individuals who had fled the scene prior to police arrival."

Later that night, patrol officers saw two people who "matched the descriptions provided by witnesses," the statement continues, adding they were 17 and 13 years old. "They were each found to be in possession of machete."

The teens have been released into the custody of their guardians on the conditions that they do not possess weapons and that they stay away from the area near the SeaBus terminal.

Investigators are asking anyone with CCTV or dascam footage from the area to contact police by calling 604-985-1311.

They are specifically looking for video taken between 9 and 9:45 p.m. on June 1 from East Esplanade between Lonsdale Avenue and St. George's Avenue and from St. George's Avenue between East Esplanade and East Second Street.

We're asking for public assistance re: a serious assault, June 1 at 9:15 p.m., outside the sea bus terminal in #NorthVan. Asking for witnesses or anyone with cell phone video to contact us at 604-985-1311. Have CCTV on this map? Pls check your footage. https://t.co/j4cu3hnItR pic.twitter.com/up1RrfqFin