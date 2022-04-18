North Vancouver RCMP looking for man missing for more than 2 weeks who may have hunting rifle

North Vancouver Mounties are looking for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks, saying they're concerned about his well-being.

Police said in a statement Sunday that Gerald Mitchell, 69, was reported missing on April 16. He hasn't been seen since April 2, however.

Mounties described Mitchell as white, about 6' tall and 194 pounds. He has sandy grey hair and grey eyes, police said.

His vehicle is a brown 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The licence plate is 2202LH.

Police said Gerald "may be in possession of a hunting rifle." While they said they don't believe Mitchell is a risk to the public, anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him. Instead, they should call 911 right away.