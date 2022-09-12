North Vancouver RCMP warn of rash of 'brazen' scams targeting seniors

Mounties in North Vancouver are warning about recent rash of increasingly 'brazen' scams targeting seniors.

In a two-day period, the detachment received six reports of so-call grandparent scams, a spokesperson told CTV news in an email. The ruse involves contacting a senior pretending to be the police, saying a grandchild has been arrested and demanding money for bail.

On Friday, the detachment provided details about two of the most recent cases.

On Sept. 8, a woman in her 80s got a call from a fraudster impersonating an officer with the North Vancouver RCMP. She was told that payment of $9,000 was required. The money was then picked up at the senior's home.

"It’s not uncommon for scammers to target the elderly by contacting them by mail, telephone, or online," wrote spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak in a media release.

"What’s different and concerning is that fraudsters are now showing up at the victims’ doorsteps to collect cash. It’s brazen, and we’re concerned about people's safety."

The alleged scammer is described as a white woman between 20 and 30, with a slim build and long brown hair. Police say she has tattoos on her left forearm and an accent, but did not offer a more detailed description of either.

Later that day, a woman in her 70s received a similar call. However, she went to the police station to make the $9,000 payment and was "informed by staff she was being scammed," police say.

The North Vancouver RCMP is reminding everyone that authorities will never make phone calls where they arrange bail payments and that the perpetrators often disguise their numbers to make it seem as if they are calling from a police department or government agency.

"We’re asking the community to help inform vulnerable friends and family members about these scams, and to help us protect them from being victimized," Sahak wrote.