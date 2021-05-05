North Vancouver stabbing suspect scheduled to be arraigned on murder charge

The Quebec man charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley is scheduled to be arraigned in provincial court Wednesday morning.

Yannick Bandaogo, who faces one count of second-degree murder, is expected to appear via video link from jail.

Police say the 28-year-old suspect stabbed seven people ranging in age from their 20s to 70s around the Lynn Valley Library in late March.

Six of those survived.

Sgt. Frank Jang with B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV News additional charges against Bandaogo are still forthcoming.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.