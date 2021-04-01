North Vancouver stabbings suspect makes 1st court appearance

The 28-year-old Quebec man facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbings in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley neighbourhood made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

Yannick Bandaogo, who is charged with one count of second-degree murder, appeared via video link from jail

He wore a white sleeveless sweatshirt and his left arm was in a white cast from his elbow down to his hand.

During the brief appearance in North Vancouver Provincial Court, Bandaogo appeared to be paying closely attention to the proceedings, and communicated with defence duty counsel and the judge via a French translator.

The accused indicated to the judge he had not applied for legal aid, nor did he know a French-speaking lawyer.

He also said he wasn't sure if he had access to a phone because he was in isolation due to COVID protocols.

The judge put the matter over to 2 p.m. Thursday while defence duty counsel said they would try to find legal counsel fluent in French for the afternoon appearance.

While Bandaogo faces a single murder charge, the death of a woman in her 20s, investigators say they believe he's responsible for stabbings around the Lynn Valley Library last Saturday that injured six other people.

Police do not believe the suspect had any connection to any of the victims and have said little about a potential motive.