North Vancouver traffic: Highway closed for hours after crash leads to explosives investigation

A stretch of highway in North Vancouver was closed for several hours Tuesday after a crash led to a call to the RCMP's bomb squad.

Officers were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Lonsdale Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. for a fight between two drivers who had been in a collision.

Mounties told CTV News Vancouver that when officers took one of the drivers into custody, he said he had an explosive device in his vehicle.

As a result, traffic was shut down while the bomb squad investigated as a precaution.

Police from West Vancouver also came to assist with rerouting traffic.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, North Vancouver RCMP tweeted that the incident had been cleared and the highway had reopened.