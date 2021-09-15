North York school evacuated following bomb threat

A school in North York has been evacuated and all students have been dismissed for the day after a bomb threat was called in Wednesday morning.

It happened at Earl Haig Secondary School, located north of Willowdale Avenue and Shepphard Avenue East, according to Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird.

“Toronto Police Services were immediately contacted and are currently doing a search of the premises,” Bird told CP24.

Although Bird and Toronto police said there is no reason to believe that the threat is credible, all students and staff were relocated to neighbouring schools out of an abundance of caution.

Students are being dismissed for the day due to the amount of time associated with searching the building, Bird said.

Police said the school will be contacting parents about where to pick-up their children.

No injuries were reported.

