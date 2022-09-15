Northbound Deerfoot Trail slowed by crash near Douglasdale Boulevard
The morning commute on Deerfoot Trail slowed to a crawl Thursday morning after a crash blocked a northbound lane in the city's southeast.
Emergency crews were called to an area near the Douglasdale Boulevard S.E. exit shortly before 7 a.m.
The crash occurred in the left hand land and drivers were encouraged to stay right to pass.
As of 7:45 a.m., the crash is adding an additional 20 minutes to northbound commutes from the south end of the city to downtown Calgary.
CTV News has not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash and the nature of the collision has not been released.
With files from CTV News' Courtney Stanfield
Delays building NB Deerfoot Tr with a collision north of Douglasdale Blvd SE blocking two left lanes. #yyc #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/kA6kgqSHw3— Courtney Stanfield (@CTVCourtney) September 15, 2022
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after suspected hit-and-run in VancouverVancouver police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that has left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
-
Four kittens died after being found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last monthThe Provincial Animal Welfare Services is investigating the deaths of four kittens that were found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month.
-
Guelph man allegedly hides from officers behind bus shelter, faces drugs and weapons chargesGuelph police have handed out several drug and weapon charges to a man they say was trying to hide from them behind a bus shelter.
-
Florida flies 'illegal immigrants' to Martha's VineyardFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
-
Smoke heading out, rain heading in for CalgaryAir quality improving, cooling to showers next week in Calgary.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Two more 20s, then a bit cooler for the weekendTemperatures are set to return to "average" this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper teens Saturday and Sunday in the Edmonton region.
-
Burst water main floods Vancouver streets, leads to road closuresA broken water main led to road closures in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood early Friday morning as local streets were flooded.
-
Two people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after east Windsor crashWindsor police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the east side of the city.
-
'Millions of dollars': Rare collectible cars up for auction in ReginaMillions of dollars of collectible vehicles are going on the auction block this weekend in Regina and the sale includes Thunderbirds, Porches and even a Rolls Royce.