Northbound Highway 2 near Airdrie reopened after crews clear multi-vehicle crash


A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

Northbound Highway 2, just north of Airdrie, has reopened after crews cleared a multi-vehicle crash.

Police were on the scene of the crash near Township Road 274 around 6:45 p.m.

Only minor injuries were reported.

RCMP said that while the highway is clear, traffic may be slow for some time.

