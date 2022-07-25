iHeartRadio

Northbound lanes of Highway 11 reopened after crash scene cleared: RCMP

The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo)

Police reopened the northbound lanes of Highway 11 near Davidson, Sask., after clearing the scene of a collision.

Craik RCMP responded to the intersection of Highway 11 and Enterprise Lane on Monday morning, for a two-vehicle collision, according to a news release.

Police said emergency vehicles had cleared the scene around 11 a.m. Northbound traffic is no longer being diverted.

No further details were provided.

