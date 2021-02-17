The northbound lanes of Highway 2 have been reopened near Didsbury following a rollover crash that sent an 18-year-old to hospital with head injuries.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a southbound SUV lost control about two kilometres south of the Highway 27 overpass near Olds, Alta., and rolled, coming to rest in a northbound lane.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time, with one suffering life-threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance says an 18-year-old male was flown to Foothills hospital in Calgary suffering a head injury.

Traffic was diverted for several hours and was reopened about 2 p.m.

Didsbury is about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.