Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 which has forced northbound traffic to be diverted at the Didsbury overpass (Highway 582).

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a southbound SUV lost control about two kilometres south of the Highway 27 overpass near Olds, Alta., and rolled, coming to rest in a northbound lane.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time, with one suffering life-threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours.

Didsbury is about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.