Northbound traffic on Highway 2 near Leduc still reduced to 1 lane after crash

Highway 2 traffic near Leduc remains impacted late Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the morning.

Two semis were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2, south of Glen Park Road, in the morning.

A semi truck pulled over after it lost a tire when it was rear-ended by another semi, RCMP explained later that day.

No one was injured in the crash, police added.

Traffic is down to one lane northbound.