Northbound Trans-Canada lanes closed for Saanich police investigation
The northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway through Saanich, B.C., are closed for several blocks Friday morning.
Police have closed the lanes between Carey Road and Tillicum Road as they investigate an incident in the area. Officers did not say what prompted the investigation.
Multiple police officers, including forensic investigators, were on scene by 8 a.m.
A witness tells CTV News that she awoke to screaming at around 3 a.m. and saw a young man chasing another young man down the highway. The pair then ran onto the Galloping Goose Trail.
A pair of shoes and some clothing were visible on the highway but it’s unclear if they are connected to the police investigation.
Traffic was backed up onto Douglas Street near Uptown mall just after 8 a.m.
The Galloping Goose Trail is also closed in the area.
Southbound highway lanes remain open.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
