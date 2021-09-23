Northeast apartment building evacuated for fire

No one was hurt in an early Thursday morning fire at an apartment building in northeast Edmonton, officials say.

All units in Sandlewood Place, at 65 Street and 129 Avenue, were evacuated after the blaze broke out on a main-floor suite before 6 a.m.

"I woke up and I looked out and my – well I could only see so far out of my curtains and I looked under them, and I just saw a big ball of fire," neighbourhood resident James Phaneuf told CTV News Edmonton.

"It was coming out like crazy."

He rushed out to ensure his daughter and family, who live next door, were OK.

"I'm glad everybody else here is safe."

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the suite.

Fire investigators were on scene by 7 a.m.