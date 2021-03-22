Staff of the First Calgary Financial branch on 36th Street N.E. have been unable to assess the damage to the bank following a Saturday night fire as the building is considered structurally unsound.

In a statement to CTV News, officials with Connect First Credit Union confirm that the Calgary Fire Department has not released the building as it is currently not considered safe.

"We're working with our landlord and insurance companies to work out our next steps but at this stage we don't have a timeline for reopening," said spokesperson Teri Buckley.

Customers are being encouraged to visit the Village Square or Taradale branches for their banking needs.

Firefighters responded to the Northgate Village branch, located in the 400 block of 36th St. N.E., a approximately 10 p.m. Saturday and encountered flames and heavy smoke emanating through the roof.

The fire was extinguished but the cause of the blaze has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire as the bank was closed at the time.