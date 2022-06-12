Northeast Calgary could soon have a new federal MP
Political watchers may have one more Calgary riding to look out for next federal election.
The new riding, expected to be established in northeast Calgary, could be named Calgary McKnight and would encompass the northeastern section of Calgary Forest Lawn and the southeastern part of Calgary Skyview.
A committee, which reviews federal electoral boundaries ever 10 years, is recommending the addition of the new riding due to the population growth in that part of the city.
As for who could win the new seat in the next election, political experts say it all depends on the people who are living there.
"I would caution against anybody saying that any new district in Calgary is going to automatically go one way or the other," said U of C political scientist Melanee Thomas.
"Instead if viewers started assuming that vote choice is very complicated and has different moving parts at the individual level versus the level of a district."
The committee is also recommending a new electoral riding for sections of Airdrie and Chestermere.
