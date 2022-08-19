Northeast duplex heavily damaged in two-alarm fire
Investigators are on scene in northeast Calgary trying to determine the cause of a Friday night fire that badly damaged a duplex.
The fire department responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Pinecliff Close N.E. where they discovered heavy smoke and flames on the outside of a residence, with fire extending to the interior and onto the roof.
Fire crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Three people from the unit and their dogs were able to evacuate, along with two people from the attached unit. One person was assessed by EMS but not transported to the hospital.
A second alarm was called due to fire conditions and a need to relieve crews working in extreme heat. The duplex was heavily damaged.
Anyone with photos, video or other information is asked to contact the fire department at piofire@calgary.ca.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
