Northeast Edmonton roads reopen after one-vehicle crash
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A portion of 128 Avenue in northeast Edmonton was closed after a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.
The avenue was closed between 78 Street and 80 Street as police investigated.
"As the vehicle struck a power pole, there may also be power outages impacting traffic and pedestrian control lights in the area," the Edmonton Police Service said in the morning.
Drivers were asked to take other routes and treat intersections without working traffic lights as four-way stops.
The EPCOR website showed there were 68 customers without power in Balwin and Yellowhead Corridor East due to "vehicle hitting equipment."
