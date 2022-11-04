Northeast enjoying record-breaking temperatures, but cold coming soon

Some golf courses are still open in parts of northeastern Ontario as residents bask in unusually warm fall temperatures.

Sudbury set a new record Friday, with temperatures reaching 17C, breaking the 66-year-old record of 16.1C. Temperatures from the Sault to Timmins and North Bay were also near record highs Friday.

So what’s going on? And how long will it last?

Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said a large high-pressure system originating in the Gulf of Mexico is affecting areas from Texas to Florida, including much of eastern Canada.

“It was even 20 degrees in northwestern Ontario,” Cheng said Friday.

'NOTHING LASTS FOREVER'

It’s also that high-pressure system that’s causing the foggy weather in many areas, he added. The unusually warm air cools overnight, Cheng said, creating the fog. The lack of wind means it stays where it is, giving residents the foggy mornings we’ve seen in some areas.

However, windy days are ahead, with Environment Canada issuing weather statements warning about high winds in areas near Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island and Kirkland Lake.

While the warm weather will continue for a bit longer, Cheng said colder days are ahead.

“Nothing lasts forever,” he said.

Seasonal temperatures should gradually return by Tuesday, with highs around 4C.