Northeast home hit with bullets, police investigating
CTV News Calgary Video Journalist
Stephanie Thomas
Police are investigating after gunshots rang out early Thursday morning in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge .
At around 4:00 a.m. someone in the 300 black of Pinewind Road N.E. reported the sound of shots fired.
Calgary Police Service officials say there have been no reports of injuries or no indication that it was a targeted incident.
Neighbours tell CTV News they heard three gunshots and bullet holes were found in the siding of a home.
"It's very scary actually," said a woman who lives nearby. "I'm just scared to go outside anywhere now."
The number of potential suspects is unknown and officials say there is no further danger to the public.
