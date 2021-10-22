Northeast home ruined in fire, no one injured: officials

No one was hurt when a northeast Edmonton home went up in flames Thursday night.

Firefighters were called around 10:15 p.m. to the house at 7 Street and 167 Avenue and found a working fire when they arrived.

It was brought under control by 11:36 p.m. and was declared out shortly after 1 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause and damage estimate.