Northeast homeowner extinguishes fire using garden hose

A fire between two northeast homes Thursday caused minimum damage thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner.

Calgary fire crews received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a fire at 27 Harvest Oak Gate in northeast Calgary.

When crews arrived, a home owner already had one or more garden hoses on the fire.

Damage was limited to siding and exterior wood on the two homes. There was also damage to a gas meter.

No one was injured.

An investigator is on site, trying to determine the cause of the fire.