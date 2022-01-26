Northeast London, Ont. apartment fire sends occupant, firefighter to hospital
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
An occupant of a northeast London apartment building had to be taken to hospital following a fire Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to 750 Kipps Lane for a blaze on the fourth floor around 7:45 p.m.
Once on scene, flames and smoke were visible from the exterior of the building.
The fire was quickly put out but one of the residents had to be taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries after slipping on the ice and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
It's not clear how the fire started or how much damage it caused.
-
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremonyNova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospitalHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.
-
Police say Sault-area suspect went on crime spree, now charged with 51 offencesA 30-year-old suspect wanted for a mini-crime spree that began in December has been charged with 51 offences, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to declineSaskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Why are some shelves empty at Canadian supermarkets?While some Canadians are reporting empty shelves in grocery stores across the country, experts say this is due to ongoing supply chain issues that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, not because of the federal government's vaccine mandate for truckers.