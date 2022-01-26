Northeast London, Ont. apartment fire sends occupant, firefighter to hospital

An occupant of a northeast London apartment building had to be taken to hospital following a fire Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 750 Kipps Lane for a blaze on the fourth floor around 7:45 p.m.

Once on scene, flames and smoke were visible from the exterior of the building.

The fire was quickly put out but one of the residents had to be taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries after slipping on the ice and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It's not clear how the fire started or how much damage it caused.