Northeast strip mall damaged by flames, smoke and water

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a strip mall in the city's northeast Sunday evening.

Calgary fire was called to 5075 Falconridge Blvd., near McKnight Boulevard, just after 7 p.m. The flames were coming from the roof of a two-storey building.

According to Calgary Fire Department officials, no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

There is extensive damage to a section of the strip mall and several businesses were damaged by smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.