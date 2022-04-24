Northeastern Lions Club members descend on Sudbury

There were smiles on faces amidst a sea of purple and yellow in the crowd as Lions Club members from across northeastern Ontario descended on Sudbury for their convention.

It's been a long time coming. The convention had been on hold for roughly three years as the not-for-profit clubs waited out the pandemic.

"I think that's why we have so many people (here). It's time for us to come out. It's time for us to get back to fellowship, which is a very big part of the Lions, and we have quite a few clubs represented, as you can see," said Carmen Portelance, the governor for the community service group's A5 district.

The halls were adorned with Lions' pennants from around the region, from Callander to Iron Bridge and just about everywhere in between.

There was also a quilt hanging in the solarium, each patch represented one of the 55 clubs that make up the organization in the region.

The convention is a time for them to catch up on their fundraising efforts, but this year, after a hiatus in some cases due to COVID-19, they also touched on recruitment.

"The last two years have been tough. I tell them the Lions are being reborn again and that's why we're coming out of our shells," said Portelance, who is also a member of the Onaping Falls club.

"Most people who join a Lions Club are going into retirement and that's great, that's exactly what we're looking for," said Bob Lachance, the convention chair. "But we'd like to get younger blood involved in the Lions. We have Lions that have been part of the club for 65 years and right now, all the clubs are in recruitment mode."

According to the Lions, they are seeing some unprecedented growth as a result of the pandemic but they are hoping to keep that momentum going.

Past international director and Bostonian Joyce Middleton said younger recruits are needed. The Lions Clubs in the United States and Canada have some of the most elderly populations.

"The COVID situation and being inside so much was really a challenge for an aging population," she said. "What we're finding now though is people are really looking forward to getting back out and getting back together again and coming out of their cocoon."

Officials credit some of the success they've had in being forced to use new technology, things like Zoom, in helping them reach the new recruits that have signed on.

"We're exchanging ideas to see what the others have been doing, learning because we're having seminars. All of the things that we give 'service' to, they're here to give us more information on how to deal with the public," said Portelance.

They're hopeful these clubs will take those ideas and continue to grow in their own ways. The organization is already known for a multitude of charitable events in the region; everything from spaghetti dinners to the annual Sudbury telethon.

"Honestly, if you're looking for an opportunity to provide service, do something in your community and give back, the Lions organization is a perfect way to do that. That is why our motto is 'we serve' and that is literally why we're here," said Middleton's husband, Andrew, a district governor himself.