Northeastern Ont. churches plan services in support of Ukraine

Several churches across northeastern Ontario are planning services and vigils for Ukraine this weekend as Russian attacks intensify.

St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sault Ste. Marie will hold an inclusive service on Sunday. It won't be an official mass, nor will it feature communion, making it more accessible.

"Everyone is very, very concerned. Community members have reached out. They've been reaching out ever since this started, with their concern," said Father Michael Hayes. "This is to pray for the deliverance of Ukraine from their invaders. It's a service of supplication in times of war, that's what the service is and that's what we're praying for."

In North Bay, a parishioner from St. Andrew's United Church has organized a vigil at city hall Friday.

They'll be joined by three other united churches throughout the region.

"It's important that people come together and more people help," said Patricia Kirton-Bailey, the vigil's organizer. "I think that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do this. I wanted people to be able to come together and share their feelings, share their concerns."

St. Mary's church is also directing donations for Ukraine to the Red Cross, Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Caritas.

The Knights of Columbus in Sudbury will host its own service Sunday at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Notre Dame Avenue.