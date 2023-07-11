Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans

The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.

Effective 4 p.m. today (Wednesday), the ban has been lifted in Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and North Bay.

And effective midnight tonight, the ban will be lifted in Greater Sudbury.

"The ban was declared because of dry conditions related to preventable brush fires and their spread. The fire hazard has improved with cooler temperatures and recent rain showers," Greater Sudbury said.

"While campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires, and other types of outdoor burning are permitted, please be safe and cautious around any outdoor fires, and never leave a fire unattended."

For information about open air burning in Greater Sudbury, click here.

In the Sault, officials reminded residents of the need for a permit.

“Only those with a valid fire permit will be permitted to burn,” Sault fire officials said in an email.

“Sault Fire Services would like to remind all citizens to burn with caution and follow the provisions of the open-air burning (bylaw) for the Municipality of Sault Ste. Marie. Failure to follow the provisions of open-air burning can lead to permit suspension or rescission.”

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services will again be renewing and issuing new permits online. To renew your permit, click here.

Similarly in North Bay, open air burning is only allowed with a valid permit.

Permit holders are asked to observe the following requirements when having an outdoor fire:

- Burn only between 6 p.m. and midnight.

- Only burn clean dry wood or charcoal.

- Always have a means of extinguishment available and ready for use.

- Never leave a fire unattended.

- Never burn when winds are in excess of 15km/h.

- Always make certain that your fire is fully extinguished.

In Timmins, the fire department “urges caution and reminds residents to never leave a fire unattended and be safe and cautious around any outdoor flame,” the city said in a news release.

“The Timmins Fire Department will continue to closely monitor the fire hazard status and will inform residents should a fire ban need to be reinstated.”

In addition, the restricted fire zone for Ontario’s Fire Region was also lifted at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"Use extreme caution and follow the Outdoor Fires Regulation when having an outdoor fire," the province said in making the announcement.

"Thank you for doing your part to help prevent forest fires."

Click here for more information.