Northeastern Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after throwing hot coffee

Officers arrested a man accused of throwing a hot coffee at an employee at a business south of North Bay, provincial police said.

Police from the Almaguin Highlands Detachment were called to the scene on Commercial Drive in Armour Township around 6:40 a.m. on July 21.

A 49-year-old Burks Falls man was charged with assault with a weapon following an investigation.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26 in Sundridge.

The allegation has not been proven in court.