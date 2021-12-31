Northeastern Ont. top stories in 2021

As we head into the New Year, here are the Top 10 most-read stories that made headlines in 2021 on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.

While the region began 2021 under a province-wide lockdown after another surge in COVID-19 cases, 12 months later the pandemic rages on with case numbers hitting all-time highs. So it is no surprise that several COVID-related stories made the list.

#10 VACCINE EXEMPTION CONTROVERSY

This year we saw the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, which remains a hot button issue. This fall, an Englehart doctor was involved in a disciplinary hearing after being accused of spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

Read: Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19

#9 WINTER STORM

A big storm in early March brought a wintry mix of weather to most of northeastern Ontario prompting a series of weather alerts.

Read: Major weather system moving in triggers alerts in northeastern Ontario

#8 SCHOOLS REOPEN WHILE LOCKDOWN EXTENDED

In a move that confused many, the province extended the Ontario-wide shutdown the first week of the year while also announcing northern Ontario students would be sent back to class in person.

Read: Northern Ontario lockdown extended another two weeks, but schools still to reopen Jan. 11

#7 ANOTHER BIG LOTTERY WIN

A couple from Noelville won $70 million in a February Lotto Max draw.

Read: Noelville, Ont., winner of $70M lottery prize had to check ticket a dozen times to believe it

#6 WILD ENTERTAINMENT

With a lot of interesting wildlife content in the north, one story stood out from the rest this year. For one northern Ontario woman, a series of photos during a visit to the dump sparked a lot of attention.

Read: Do not disturb: Hilarious northern Ontario black bear sighting

#5 CHECK YOUR TICKETS

With lots of big winners in the north, an article earlier this month about two winning lottery tickets worth $1 million had people interested.

Read: Two Ont. Lotto Max players are holding $1M tickets

#4 THE LIST NO ONE WANTS TO BE ON

A northern Ontario city caught a lot of attention for earning one of the top spots in the annual list of Canadian 'bed bug cities.'

Read: This northern Ontario city is one of Canada's top 10 for bed bugs

The top three most-read articles from northeastern Ontario in 2021 involved ongoing news coverage.

#3 LAURENTIAN UNIVERSITY INSOLVENCY

When Sudbury's Laurentian University filed for creditor protection earlier this year, it sent shock waves through the community, province and across the country. The post-secondary school is still muddling through the insolvency process and CTV News has kept everyone up-to-date with the latest information and fallout. More than 100 articles have been written this year on the subject.

Read: Laurentian University files for creditor protection and the latest Restructuring Coverage

#2 DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNT

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, CTV News has been bringing you a daily update on the COVID-19 case counts in northeastern Ontario. The information is compiled from five health units: Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Porcupine Health Unit, Algoma Health Unit, North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit and Timiskaming Health Unit.

Information includes the number of active COVID-19 cases in each area, recoveries, deaths and hospitalizations.

Read: Current number of active COVID-19 cases in northeastern Ontario

#1 MINERS STUCK UNDERGROUND

The most-read story from northeastern Ontario this year gained national attention and more than 500,000 views.

On Sept. 26, dozens of workers at a Sudbury area mine were trapped underground after the shaft was damaged while hauling a piece of equipment. The rescue took days with some having to climb a ladder system the equivalent of the CN Tower to escape.

Read: All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued