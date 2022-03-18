Northeastern Ont. woman starts day with big lottery win

A grandmother from Thessalon recently started her day with a big lottery win playing a scratch ticket.

"I played my ticket while having my coffee before work," Bobbie Jo McColman told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

"I said,' geez that looks like I won $50,000!' I checked it using the OLG app on my phone and when I saw 'Big Winner' appear, I jumped up and my heart started pumping."

Her husband didn't believe her at first when she ran to tell him, OLG said, but when he saw the ticket he was just as excited as she was.

While she didn't win the top prize in the $2 million Extreme game, she said the win still "feels wonderful" after picking randomly picking the ticket at the Pit Stop Bar & Confectionary on Highway 17 in Echo Bay.

McColman works at her local First Nation band office and plans to use the money to pay bills, invest and share with her children.