Northeastern Ontario communities under a severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Elliot Lake, Manitoulin, Chapleau, Kapuskasing and Hearst, Environment Canada said Tuesday.

Kapuskasing and Heart are also under a tornado watch.

"This severe thunderstorm is located near North Channel Inshore Provincial Park, moving northeast at 70 km/h," Environment Canada said of the warning for Elliot Lake and Manitoulin areas.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h and nickel size hail are possible, the warning said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," Environment Canada said.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops."

And a tornado watch is in effect in Kapuskasing and Hearst areas, with winds up to 110 km/h possible. The warning lasts until later Tuesday evening.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes," Environment Canada said.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, residents should:

- Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

- Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or freestanding shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

- As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.