Northeastern Ontario man killed in crash between train and farm tractor

An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 south of North Bay over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Larry Ciglen of Trout Creek was in the tractor when the collision happened and was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said in a news release.

Emergency crews from North Bay, Parry Sound and Powassan were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 7, police said.

"The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP traffic incident management enforcement team," OPP said.