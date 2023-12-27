Northeastern Ontario's most viral stories of the year

As we get closer to the end of 2023, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca is taking a look back at some of the top stories over the last year.

The weather was a hot topic on the web, one story in particular, said CTV News Northern Ontario digital specialist Chelsea Papineau.

"We covered a lot of topics and one of the stories that stood out was a big snowstorm," she said.

The storm hit parts of northeastern Ontario on April 1, bringing up to 50 centimetres of snow and messy roads.

"We had major road closures, and it was really an example of how Canadians come to us for our news, what's going on, what's happening," said Papineau.

Stories about scams happening in our region were also popular, Papineau added.

Feel-good stories also garnered a great deal of traffic to the website. One story that stood out was an 18-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie who picked up a $48 million lottery win.

Juliette Lamour of Algoma University purchased a ticket at the encouragement of her grandfather. It was the first time she had played the lottery.

"Honestly, when it came up, I didn't see the phone. I'm, like, 'What is happening? Show me the phone!' He's like, 'You just won this!' I'm like, 'How many zeroes is that?? Let me count!" Lamour said during an OLG press conference back in February.

Additionally, viewers flocked to the website to learn more about Manitoulin Island's Madison Kvaltin, who earned the title of Miss Universe Canada.

The 25-year-old beat 70 other contestants to earn her title, and went on to represent Canada on the world stage in El Salvador in November.

"I just kept praying to myself that this was my moment," she said during a CTV News interview back in August.

“I had given it all I have so I just really really wanted it. I kept my eyes closed the whole time."

Papineau said the human-centric stories stood out in terms of web traffic and interest.

"That resonates with a lot of people and captures a lot of interest," she said.

Our digital content team said think feel-good stories will be among the big ones that will be trending again in 2024.